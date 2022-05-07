 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in King - $0

0 Bedroom Home in King - $0

The Wellington in The Village At Maple Leaf Farm, King features all main level low maintenance living. Open spacious FP overlooks the patio space off of the family room. 9 foot ceilings throughout, 10 ft. tray ceiling in kitchen, living, dining and primary BR. Granite in kitchen, EVP floors, tile in laundry and baths. Professionally landscaped & irrigated yards and covered patios are part of the low maintenance living at The Village At Maple Leaf Farm, King.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert