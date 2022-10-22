 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $0

Houses to be built. Choose your floor plan and finishes with Granville Homes. Granville Homes offers many luxurious standard options: Granite countertops, engineered flooring in living areas, large kitchen island & pantry, spacious rooms, California corners, electric car charger and solar panel ready. Pictures are examples of what could be built. This is part of a 28 lot community in Stokesdale. Show house is available to be walked through at lot 2 (8228 Cornelius Court).

