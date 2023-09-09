Why rent? This like-new, charming 1 bed/1 bath single-wide with over an acre is perfect for someone desiring rural living with convenient amenities (shopping, restaurants, etc.) just minutes away. New gutters and sump pump just installed. Decks are newly stained to showcase your welcoming oasis from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind. Large storage building that could easily have electricity ran to it for the perfect workshop. Schedule your private showing today before this one gets away!