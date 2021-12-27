1 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $249,900

Amazing opportunity for an interesting piece of land. Per Owner this land was once used as the Kernersville landing strip so there are two old airplane hangers as well as a tobacco barn, koi pond, grapevines, apple, pear, walnut and peach trees. A small approx 850 sqft house built in 1950 using lumber from the land still stands and has a new roof but has been gutted to the studs. Upfit this little house for yourself, rent it & build your own home on the acreage, or upfit and sell it and use the proceeds to help fund the build of your DREAM HOME on the remainder of the land. Excellent Kernersville location, close to town yet in the county with low county taxes and that old country road feel. Don't miss out of such an opportunity!!! ***House is gutted to the studs, and NOT habitable in present condition. This will require a cash sale or construction loan. FHA/VA type loans not considered.