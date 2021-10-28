 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $74,900

Desirable location in growing SW Rockingham County. Minutes to Carolina Marina on Belews Lake. 2 acre lot with well, septic and power. Mostly cleared lot, that would be excellent building site or pasture for horses. Relatively flat with very gentle slope. Tobacco barn with lean-to, storage building, and singlewide on the parcel. Some fencing.

