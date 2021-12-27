1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $155,500

 Skip to main content
Looking for affordable downtown living in Winston-Salem? Don't miss this opportunity in the historic YMCA building on Spruce Street! This 1BR 1.5BA lower level condo features no-steps access and all the conveniences of the heart of downtown. Second room with closet could be used as an office or small BR. Secure key fob entry, residential elevator, lovely interior skylit atrium common area. Refrigerator and washer & dryer convey. Designated parking (1 space) and water are included in HOA dues. Storage area available with add'l fee. Minutes to your favorite restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and bars, Hanesbrands Theatre, Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, a/perture cinema, Stevens Center and more! National Register of Historic Places deferred tax value saves on property tax. **See Agent Only Remarks**

