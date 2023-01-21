 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,000

1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,000

Weekend Getaway, Downsizing or Just Getting Started, this may be the one for you? Cottage style living on nearly an acre lot, tucked away yet less than 30 min to downtown WS. This adorable property fits perfectly for someone looking for large living in a smaller space featuring an open floorplan concept, large bedroom, and bath. Lots of space for a garden, take in nature while you relax on your new screened in porch and enjoy the great views of the countryside.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: COVID is still deadly

Our view: COVID is still deadly

We were saddened last week to learn that Lynnette Hardaway — better known as “Diamond” of the “Diamond and Silk” media duo, with her sister, H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert