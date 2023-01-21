Weekend Getaway, Downsizing or Just Getting Started, this may be the one for you? Cottage style living on nearly an acre lot, tucked away yet less than 30 min to downtown WS. This adorable property fits perfectly for someone looking for large living in a smaller space featuring an open floorplan concept, large bedroom, and bath. Lots of space for a garden, take in nature while you relax on your new screened in porch and enjoy the great views of the countryside.
1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,000
