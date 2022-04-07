 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $50,000

Lovely 1 bed/1 bath condo unit over looking the prestigious Old Town Golf Club.Perfectly located within walking distance of shopping areas and places to eat. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet as well. Lux vinyl flooring gives this home a more modern look to go with its beautiful views. This property is a must see.

