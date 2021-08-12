 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $57,500

Cute & spacious main level condo near WFU! Under lease, great tenant, since 11/30/2018, rent $595, M-M lease. Exterior photos current. Interior photos from 2010 -- no recent ones, we do not publish photos of tenant belongings. Cash flow for 2020 and 2021-073121 attached, assessment in 2020 $1,080. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DUE DILIGENCE. Seller is an NC real estate broker.

