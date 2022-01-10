 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $69,900

1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $69,900

1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $69,900

Welcome Home to this spacious 1 Bedroom / 1 Bed condo! Located on second floor. Perfect for an investor OR individual to get out and own some real estate! Has a balcony. Low HOA dues! NO Water and Sewer! Don't miss out! Come check it out and make us an offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert