 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1. Knight Brown Nature Preserve (Stokesdale)

  • 0
Knight Brown Nature Preserve

A small creek runs through Knight Brown Nature Preserve in Stokesdale. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20191114w_rel_getout

Next to Belews Lake, this quiet, undisturbed land features a trail that descends into a valley and weaves along with a stream that cuts through the forest. Throughout the nearly 200 acres, three trails loop with breathtaking views along the way including a curving creek bed. Walking all three trails is 2.7 miles. Rated as moderate difficulty.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert