1. LIVE CONCERTS

The fair’s headline acts represent a variety of music genres.

C+C Music Factory – known for such hits as “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm...” – will be featured on the grandstand on Oct. 3, along with Rob Base, known for his 1988 hit “It Takes Two.”

Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray will perform Oct. 4. Moon’s EP “Coastin’” is a layered synthesis of his Georgia roots, pairing Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country. Restless Road has been dubbed “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year,” and Ray has released the single "Country'd Look Good on You."

Rend Collective with Christian Paul will be featured Oct. 5. The band is widely known for its authenticity, and simple old-fashioned Gospel.