 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1. LIVE CONCERTS

  • 0

The fair’s headline acts represent a variety of music genres.

MUSICIAN Freedom Williams - courtesy Carolina Classic Fair.jpg

Original member Freedom Williams continues the legacy of C+C Music Factory, which performs Oct. 3.

C+C Music Factory – known for such hits as “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm...” – will be featured on the grandstand on Oct. 3, along with Rob Base, known for his 1988 hit “It Takes Two.”

MUSICIAN Niko Moon - credit Matthew Berinato.jpg

Niko Moon performs Oct. 4.

Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray will perform Oct. 4. Moon’s EP “Coastin’” is a layered synthesis of his Georgia roots, pairing Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country. Restless Road has been dubbed “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year,” and Ray has released the single "Country'd Look Good on You."

Rend Collective with Christian Paul will be featured Oct. 5. The band is widely known for its authenticity, and simple old-fashioned Gospel.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert