 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person rescued after crash on I-40 in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

1 person rescued after crash on I-40 in Winston-Salem

  • 0

Crews in Winston-Salem staged a dramatic high angle rescue from a bridge on westbound Interstate 40 early Tuesday morning.

WGHP/Fox 8 reports a crash left one person with serious injuries. Around 3 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue, just west of Peters Creek on I-40.

The fire department said one person had been rescued. The video appeared to show crews lifting a person onto the bridge from the ground below.

The efforts closed I-40, although traffic was again moving through the area Tuesday by 3 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News