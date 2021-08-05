2 Bedroom Home in Advance - $45,000

Imagination is the key to two partial mobile homes joined together with a stick built addition added to the front. No value being given to the mfg. parts of the house, only to the add on and lot. It appears there has been a water issue with compromised flooring underneath to the left side of the mobile home. Please make note & advise clients of a potential safety issue. On a portion of the right side, a mega safe was put inside the property before adding the wall to the exterior. Unless it can be disassembled, the exterior wall would require removal to take it out of the room. Seller says NO REPRESENTATION TO ANY DISCLOSURES as it is being sold as part of an estate. It's a great mobile lot, basically flat, with outbuildings, septic and county water. If you are a handyman with contractor skills, this one may be just the challenge you're waiting for. Primarily a mobile home neighborhood, there are many lovely homes in Green Brier Acres. LOVE THOSE DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS & TAXES!