2 Bedroom Home in Advance - $58,900

Retire in STYLE in this lovely one level home with lots to offer. Living Room with beautiful hardwoods and built in shelves. Dining room/Den with two sided fireplace. Dining room opens onto deck for wonderful cook outs or plain old week-night grilling. Enjoy the many amenities in Bermuda Village Retirement Community: indoor fitness and aquatic center - salt water pool, select from multiple dining locations, valet parking, and so much more. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Garage is home base for projects with lots of built in storage. Come see today. A Homepath property. Selling agent bonus