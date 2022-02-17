2 Bedroom Home in Advance - $58,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retire in STYLE in this lovely one level home with lots to offer. Living Room with beautiful hardwoods and built in shelves. Dining room/Den with two sided fireplace. Dining room opens onto deck for wonderful cook outs or plain old week-night grilling. Enjoy the many amenities in Bermuda Village Retirement Community: indoor fitness and aquatic center - salt water pool, select from multiple dining locations, valet parking, and so much more. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Garage is home base for projects with lots of built in storage. Come see today. A Homepath property. Selling agent bonus

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

