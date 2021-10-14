 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Advance - $89,000

Lovely one level home with lots to offer. Living Room with beautiful hardwoods and built in shelves. Dining room/Den with two sided fireplace. Dining room opens onto deck for wonderful cook outs or plain old week-night grilling. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Garage is home base for projects with lots of built in storage. Come see today. A Homepath property.

