2 Bedroom Home in Advance - $89,500

Lovely one level home with lots to offer. Living Room with beautiful hardwoods and built in shelves. Dining room/Den with two sided fire place. Dining room opens onto deck for wonderful cook outs or plain old week night grilling. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Garage is home base for projects wiht lots of built in storage. Come see today. A Homepath property Contact Tannon hardy at 336-997-6349 for a showing today.

