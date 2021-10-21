2 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $69,950

Great investment property for Investors or Flippers. Great neighborhood with Large lot with good options.
Betty Lynn, who went from the fictional Mayberry to the real Mount Airy and became a beloved fixture there, died Saturday after a brief illnes…
Investigators said video shows a vehicle strike a man, back up and then drive forward forward again, hitting him a second time before running over him. A Walkertown woman is charged with attempted murder.
The Winston-Salem City Council appears poised to grant a $1,000 COVID-19 vaccination bonus to city employees.
Finnigan’s Wake, a mainstay bar and restaurant downtown for 15 years, has announced it will close permanently on Oct. 30.
At its peak, Finn’s would serve up some 400 pounds of cod, seven kegs of Guinness, 600 Scotch eggs, 1,000 pounds of steak fries, 120 pounds of bangers (Irish sausage) and 400 pounds of mash during its annual St. Patrick's Day bash.
The First Horizon Bank at 3151 Peters Creek Parkway was robbed Tuesday in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
So this is what happens when one of the best “Jeopardy!” players in history finally ends his run.
The boy accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at Mount Tabor High was shot nine times over the summer, his attorney said.
Two Tarheels have opened up a bar in Winston-Salem with a New Orleans theme.
DHHS adds WS/FCS elementary school to COVID-19 cluster dashboard; Arbor Acres continues to dispute cluster listing
