2 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $89,900

ATTENTION INVESTORS !!! Great investment property. Duplex. There is a home on the same lot that is non habitable and needs to be torn down. (Not accessible). Large lot that could be used to build other duplexes. Duplex needs total remodel. Used as a single family home at one time. AS IS, WHERE IS. CASH ONLY SALE ! MAKE AN OFFER !

