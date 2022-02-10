2 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $89,900

Affordable starter or investment home that needs some updating. It offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room and a den area that has a closet as well. Great location close to I-85 and low Randolph County Taxes. There is no road maintenance agreement and there is a shared driveway. Home needs some updating like new flooring and paint. Own cheaper than renting. Seller wants to sell in its present condition.