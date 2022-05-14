Throw the lawn mower away as this HOA takes care of that! Great opportunity at The Landing at Rocklyn to own the desirable, move in ready, one story Clifton floor plan. This immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA with a flex/bonus room home offers an open concept main living. Vinyl plank flooring is conveyed throughout the home with the exception of the baths and laundry which have tile flooring. The flex room is appointed with French doors perfect for an office or any other use. All baths have granite counters and comfort height toilets. You can enjoy outdoor living on the covered patio with a ceiling fan or sit on front porch. Primary bedroom has 2 large closets and the en-suite has adult height double vanity. Per the HOA, the community pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day, pending any delays or issues. Showings begin on Friday, 5/13. Schedule your appointment today before it is gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $363,000
