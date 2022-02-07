 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $381,675

The Bristol is a spacious main-level owners suite plan with optional 2nd floor. This home has it all: walk-in pantry, large granite island, guest bedroom AND a flex space! Tons of windows ensure this home will be open and bright. The owner's suite with a dual vanity and huge walk-in shower with seat could not be better!

