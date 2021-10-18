2 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $299,000

COMING SOON!!! This one level ranch home sits on a gorgeous 2+ acre lot. This home offers the "farm life" feel as well as the connivence of easy access to all parts of the Triad. This lovely home was completely renovated in 2021 with great attention to detail! The plumbing, appliances, outlets, water heater, and the crawlspace encapsulation were all newly installed or replaced in 2021. The septic tank was also pumped in 2021 and the roof is just 3 years old. This home is truly a rare find with all the updates, location, and lot size! Additional acreage is negotiable. OPEN HOUSE Sunday October 17th from 2-4pm!