2 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $174,900

Come enjoy the beautiful natural lighting through all the windows that this cozy home has to offer! Conveniently located in the heart of East Bend, you'll find this adorable home situated on a corner lot with fully-fenced backyard. Inside, the home has been renewed with fresh paint, kitchen appliances, windows, and gleaming hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms, each with full baths, that could be used as primary suites (one on the main and one in the lofted 2nd level)... your choice! There is also endless potential in the full, unfinished basement space, which includes a single car garage. Outside, in the fully-fenced backyard, you'll find a double carport, and two outbuildings for additional storage. This home is just waiting for your personal touch!