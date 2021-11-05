2 Bedroom Home in Germanton - $1,095,000

Totally update/remodeled Farm House with 86.22 acres of turn of the century style farm with lots of pasture areas, pond, spring, barns and shelters. Bring all your farm animals with you!!! Fully remodeled farm house with lots of ship-lap inside, new kitchen with center island and new appliances. Laundry on main just off kitchen. Huge wrap-around deck w/partial shelter off kitchen area for watching the sunrise and go down. Private setting.