2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $115,000

It's right here ! A convenient location to Wendover retail/restaurants/entertainment and transportation access. From the front entryway with coat closet you will find a well kept 2BR/2Ba w/ FP condo in a pet friendly community. Welcome home to one level living with a shared dining / living area w/ woodburning FP! Enjoy the primary bedroom & its ensuite bath & a walk-in closet! Guests have their own bedroom and access to the generous sized 2nd full bath. There's also a laundry room & separate linen closet in the hallway! Right outside the front door is your own readily accessed storage room and assigned parking and your mailbox kiosk are steps away. Again, it's right here ! Before I forget, all appliances convey including the washer & dryer! Add your special touches here & there and call it home.