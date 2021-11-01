 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000

Location, location, location! This immaculate main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a prime Greensboro location, is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and highway access. Fully renovated with new flooring in living room, kitchen & hallway, new light fixtures, updated stainless steel appliances and new tile backsplash in kitchen. It features a beautiful fireplace, primary bedroom with en suite bath, and private back patio with exterior storage. HVAC was recently serviced, and all common areas are well-maintained. Unit has one assigned parking space with overflow parking nearby.

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

