2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $139,900

SEE AGENT REMARKS Beautifully kept first floor condo in fabulous location bubbles over with upgrades! Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, including side/side refrigerator and smooth top range. Oversized island doubles as a breakfast bar. Kitchen and living areas feature gleaming hardwood floors, and both bedrooms have recently replaced carpeted. Both bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring, and home has crown moulding and plantation blinds throughout. Water is included in HOA dues, and washer/dryer remain. Very easy commute to downtown Greensboro, High Point, Winston Salem and Burlington!

