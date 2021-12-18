 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $155,000

This quality, brand new condominium is available - at an affordable price! Features of this 2 bedroom unit include 9 foot ceilings, hardwood laminate floors in the living areas; a separate laundry room; stainless steel kitchen appliances (including the refrigerator!), granite kitchen counters and tile back splashes; 2" blinds, and more! 2 minutes to Gate City Blvd and Bridford Parkway, and West Wendover Avenue shopping is less than 5 minutes away. HOA fees include water and sewer, trash removal/recycling (bins).

