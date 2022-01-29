 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $163,000

Hurry! This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Highgate will sell quickly! Built by Delta Homes, these spacious units feature a wonderful updated look, with gray craftsman style cabinetry, gray wood laminate floors in the living areas, and nine foot ceilings. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances are included - the range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, even the refrigerator! There's a separate laundry room with lots of space plus a storage closet, and the primary bath features a walk-in shower. Also included - 2" blinds on all windows and ceiling fans in the living room and the primary bedroom. All you need to do is bring your furniture; everything else is waiting here for you! But you'll need to hurry, this unit will sell quickly! 3rd floor, right rear unit.

