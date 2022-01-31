 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $193,000

Looking for move in ready, maintenance-free living that's close to ALL THE THINGS?? Welcome home! This townhome features an open floor plan, 1 car garage, loft area upstairs, great room downstairs with gas fireplace, and a quiet sitting area in the back. HOA dues include trash, water, pest treatment, exterior maintenance, roof, landscaping, community pool, 2 ponds, and access to the BICENTENNIAL GREENWAY! ***ALL OFFERS DUE BY SUNDAY, JANUARY 30TH, BY NOON*** Thank you for showing this amazing townhome!

