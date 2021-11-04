 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $89,000

Absolutely Adorable. Spacious Living Room offers tile floor and built in bookcase. Eat in kitchen has good counter space and plenty of cabinets as well as tile floor. Sliding door leads to fenced in patio. The upper level has 2 good size bedrooms both with double closets and each has its own private bath. Primary bath has been updated. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer to remain.Carpet on the upper Level only! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News