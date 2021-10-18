 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $92,900

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $92,900

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $92,900

You could own this amazing condo in Greensboro! Minutes away to shopping and PTI airport. Home has fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Large closets and pantry in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms in home and one large bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News