2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,800

Multiple Offers! Highest and Best due by Sunday, August 15th at 8PM! Move right into this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Charlestowne Village! Main living area offers spacious great room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with pantry. Seller has made many recent updates including new carpet, freshly painted walls, updated lighting and beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Each bedroom has walk-in closets as well. Laundry room also has new flooring. Enjoy evenings on the lovely deck and take advantage of the extra storage closet outside.