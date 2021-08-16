 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,800

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,800

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,800

Multiple Offers! Highest and Best due by Sunday, August 15th at 8PM! Move right into this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Charlestowne Village! Main living area offers spacious great room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with pantry. Seller has made many recent updates including new carpet, freshly painted walls, updated lighting and beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Each bedroom has walk-in closets as well. Laundry room also has new flooring. Enjoy evenings on the lovely deck and take advantage of the extra storage closet outside.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News