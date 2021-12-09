Located in a convenient location. Community offer pool and playground area. Carpet and flooring were recently installed. Selling as is, all appliances remain including washer/dryer and all furniture. HOA includes water. Schedule your appointment today.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Documents ID Winston-Salem teen found dead in Stokes County road. 'My child was executed,' says mother.
DANBURY — A Winston-Salem teenager, whose body was found in early November on the side of a road in southwestern Stokes County, has been identified.
Q: I was wondering: Is there a movement to get rid of the ABC store system? I was shocked after moving to North Carolina a few years ago to fi…
Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now.
11:10 p.m. update: Laela Kamoria Jones has been located and the Amber Alert is canceled.
Winston-Salem police said no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Sunday on Polo Road on the property of Wake For…
Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor.
About 0.5% of Atrium's work force terminated for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Update: Pamela Ann McLeod Martinez has been found in good health, Winston-Salem Police said Tuesday.
The Spartans, running in a national championship meet this weekend, brings another state cross country title to the campus.
Elisabeth Motsinger said she won't for school board in 2022; Dana Caudill Jones, elected in 2014, will also step aside at end of term.