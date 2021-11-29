Home comes with a new concrete driveway, a decorative front porch and sidewalk, new landscaping and fresh new mulch in the front flower bed. Home has all new exterior and interior doors. New kitchen cabinets with a beautiful decorative backsplash. New appliance include a refrigerator, stove, microwave and a new washer and dryer. Beautiful new ceiling fans with lights. Energy efficient windows and blinds for privacy. No need to worry about replacing the HVAC as the system is NEW. No gas, this is all electric. You have a back deck with plenty of room for many nice family BBQ's. This is a beautiful neighborhood with great neighbors. Home is on a dead end street so traffic is low. Get with your agent and schedule your showing today. Thank you for looking. SEE AGENTS ONLY FOR INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR BID AND FOR ALL QUESTIONS.
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $109,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winston-Salem club owner voluntarily surrendered her ABC permits Tuesday after a woman was shot and wounded Saturday in a parking lot near t…
His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say
- Updated
Sonya Waddell has created an upscale version of her popular soul-food restaurant.
Four minor earthquakes happened Wednesday near Winston-Salem and Mount Airy, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of New Greensboro Road, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, an arrest warr…
Many restaurants are open for dine-in or are offering special meal deals.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said Wednesday.
ABC officials say supply-chain issues are causing shortages of some items.
When Dave Clawson finally walked into his post-game news conference, he had a guest with him.
Another small earthquake takes place near Winston-Salem, which is the seventh seismic event in the past six days in the area
Another minor earthquake took place Saturday near Winston-Salem, the seventh seismic event to occur in Forsyth and Surry counties in the past …