 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $109,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $109,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $109,000

Home comes with a new concrete driveway, a decorative front porch and sidewalk, new landscaping and fresh new mulch in the front flower bed. Home has all new exterior and interior doors. New kitchen cabinets with a beautiful decorative backsplash. New appliance include a refrigerator, stove, microwave and a new washer and dryer. Beautiful new ceiling fans with lights. Energy efficient windows and blinds for privacy. No need to worry about replacing the HVAC as the system is NEW. No gas, this is all electric. You have a back deck with plenty of room for many nice family BBQ's. This is a beautiful neighborhood with great neighbors. Home is on a dead end street so traffic is low. Get with your agent and schedule your showing today. Thank you for looking. SEE AGENTS ONLY FOR INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR BID AND FOR ALL QUESTIONS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert