2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $135,000

Looking for a good investment for a starter home or a rental? This one level home has 2 bed/2 bath 1500+ square ft, and additional Flex rooms! Main living area has an open floor plan with split bedroom layout for privacy and primary bedroom is very spacious! Kitchen has a walk in pantry plus large laundry room with washer & dryer to remain. Huge 2 car garage, big deck and fully fenced in yard with additional dog pen/run area. Home being sold as-is: good bones, needs some TLC. This is an estate sale: no disclosures provided and a 10 day upset bid process attached to this property. Come and see the the potential!