This townhome has it all. Whether you are looking for your first home, to downsize, Davidson County Schools or an investment property, this cute townhome will not disappoint. The seller has added vinyl plank floors on the main level, storm doors, a freestanding electric fireplace, a security system, under cabinet lighting, a tile backsplash, a stainless steel deep kitchen sink with a swan neck faucet, and landscape lighting. All this needs is you.