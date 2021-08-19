2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow is a fabulous starter home or investment property. Centrally located in High Point, it is close to dining and shopping. It has been recently painted and has new carpet throughout. The roof is only 2 years old and has new landscaping and a new fence. This home also has a detached garage that can be used for storage or to store your car. Enjoy summer evenings sitting on the covered porch. Do not miss this great home and all it has to offer.