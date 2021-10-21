 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,900

MOTIVATED SELLER, PLEASE BRING ALL OFFERS!!! Check out this "jewel in the rough"! House has been completely renovated, everything is new; flooring, windows, doors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, ceiling fans, etc. Offers two bedrooms, one bath, a lovely kitchen, the living room has an eating area. The large back yard where you can enjoy lots of family fun time or simply relax and enjoy the lovely weather. Motivated seller, bring all offers, you will enjoy this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News