 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $75,000

Investment Opportunity. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home. Currently has long term tenant who would like to stay. Rent is $500/month. Just signed new Lease. 12 hour notice required. Conveniently Located. Close to schools, highway, and shopping. Home being sold AS-IS Condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News