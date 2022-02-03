Here is your wonderful opportunity to own an established turn-key rental property. This would make a lovely primary residence as the current occupant has lived in the property since 2019 and is on a month-to-month lease. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, community pool, and clubhouse. Seller's current deed represents multiple properties and seller will prepare a new one for buyer at closing to represent only this unit at 222 Northpoint Avenue Unit H which is currently listed as TRACT FOURTEEN on page 448 of deed book 7814. The listing agent is related to the seller. Please do not disturb the occupant. Make this convenient location of Gilwood North your next investment!
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,500
