2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,500

Here is your wonderful opportunity to own an established turn-key rental property. This would make a lovely primary residence as the current occupant has a lease that ends October of 2022. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, community pool, and clubhouse. Seller's current deed represents multiple properties and seller will prepare a new one for buyer at closing to represent only this unit at 222 Northpoint Avenue Unit D which is currently listed as TRACT TEN on page 447 of deed book 7814. The listing agent is related to the seller. CALL TODAY!! Please do not disturb the occupant-no showings at this time. Make this convenient location of Gilwood North your next investment!