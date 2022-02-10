2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,500

Multiple offers received. All offers need to be submitted by 9 am 1/27/2022. Here is your wonderful opportunity to own an established turn-key rental property. This would make a lovely primary residence as the current occupant has lived in the property since 2020 and is on a month-to-month lease. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, community pool, and clubhouse. Seller's current deed represents multiple properties and seller will prepare a new one for buyer at closing to represent only this unit at 222 Northpoint Avenue Unit C which is currently listed as TRACT NINE on page 447 of deed book 7814. The listing agent is related to the seller and will be happy to make an appointment for you to see the property. CALL TODAY!! Please do not disturb the occupant. Make this convenient location of Gilwood North your next investment!