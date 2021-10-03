 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,500

Two Story Condo with great rental history could be a great investment opportunity or your new home. Located convenient to shopping, restaurants, HPU and nearby public transportation. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, community pool and clubhouse. Complex in process of replacing all windows. Don't miss this one.

