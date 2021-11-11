 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,900

Super cute 2-bedroom 1 bath home with a long-term renter in place. Vinyl siding and insulated windows are great for easy Maintenace. New roof and water heater in 2016. Part of a three-home investment package that can be sold as a package or separately.

