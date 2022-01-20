This home has lots of potential. Great for Investors or first time homebuyers . Features include dinning room area and large kitchen with recently installed marble countertop. 1 year old roof and front deck.
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $80,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men are charged in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, who was found on Patterson Avenue.
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
Roads could remain treacherous through Monday in Winston-Salem. But we dodged a weather bullet thanks to low temps.
A winter storm socked the Triad on Sunday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and wind that led to power outages and hazardous road conditions.
School HR chief's resignation unrelated to $16 million error, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth district spokesman
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed resigned from the school district on Nov. 9, almost two months before a miscalculation was discovered in compensation plan.
Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”
Overall, the case count was up nearly 300 over last week. The number of staff members infected decreased.
For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.
“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”
A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
A Kernersville man said his girlfriend shot herself in the head in a suicide attempt. He is now charged with her murder.
Tammy Denise Jester was fatally shot on Nov. 10, 2020.