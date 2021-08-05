 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $87,000

Multiple offers. Seller asked for all interested parties to submit BEST offers by tonight Thursday 7/29 at 8:00PM. Thanks in advance! Awesome location with easy commute to all of the Triad and many conveniences such as schools, shopping and restaurants . Beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Fresh paint. Stainless steel appliances. Roof replaced this year in 2021. Updated siding. A good numbers of the windows are newer. New garage door in good working condition and garage offers space for additional storage. This is a very cute home in move-in ready condition. Selling "AS IS" Schedule your showing today! Please see Agent Only Remarks

