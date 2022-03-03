 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $88,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick ranch on a quiet and peaceful street. Easy access to 74, and a quick drive to Greensboro, Kernersville, Thomasville and Winston-Salem. Home is occupied on a month-to-month lease. Perfect rental property for an investor or homeowner. Offers in the Coming Soon stage will be considered. Professional measurements coming soon.

