2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom Bungalow near High Point University! Would make a great primary residence or rental opportunity! Updates feature new Flooring throughout - Luxury Vinyl Plank in Living room, Kitchen and Bath! Freshly painted inside and out. Updated light fixtures throughout. All electrical outlets and switches have been updated by licensed electrician. Bathtub and tile recently restored with lifetime warranty on finish. New Plumbing Fixtures, Toilet and Vanity installed by licensed plumber. Updated Cabinets in Kitchen. Refrigerator to convey. Separate Laundry room off of Kitchen. Large lot with huge backyard and storage building in back. Conveniently located to High Point University, High Point Medical Center and HWY 74.

